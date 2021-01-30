Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 81,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PXS stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

