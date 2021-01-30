Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s stock price rose 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,811,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,010,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

