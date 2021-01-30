Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

NYSE:PB opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

