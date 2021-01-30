Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 293,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

