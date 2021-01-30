Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Issued By Capital One Financial

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $343.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 54.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.