Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issued By SVB Leerink

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Bruker stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Bruker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 171,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

