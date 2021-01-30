Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for City Holding Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of City in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. City has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of City stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.67. City has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in City by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,601,000 after buying an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

