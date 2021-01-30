Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FCF. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of FCF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

