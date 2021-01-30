Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.26 on Friday. Navient has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,180,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,344,860 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 896,695 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 444,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 410,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after buying an additional 402,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

