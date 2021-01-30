Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TCF Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCF. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TCF opened at $38.86 on Thursday. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

