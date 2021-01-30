Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Raised by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

HomeStreet stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Insiders purchased 4,007 shares of company stock worth $129,991 in the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

