Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Boosted by Wedbush

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

