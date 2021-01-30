Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Lifted by KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

BCEI stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.