Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.69 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 114,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

