Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $156.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QTWO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.06.

Shares of QTWO opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $142.76.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $974,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,022 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,837. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 115.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 324,530 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 191.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 146,889 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 216.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 20.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,028,000 after buying an additional 116,757 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

