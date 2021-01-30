Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Raised by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.66.

MSFT opened at $231.96 on Thursday. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $242.64. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.