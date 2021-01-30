Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Markel Co. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $9.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $13.05.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,116.60.

MKL stock opened at $969.48 on Thursday. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,009.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,012.94.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $14,795,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Markel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

