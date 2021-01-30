Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Increased by Analyst

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

NYSE:BKD opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $905.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.08 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2,958.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 11,582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

