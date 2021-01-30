Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Raised by Analyst

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

NYSE EPRT opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.