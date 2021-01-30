Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Cut by Analyst

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.20.

NPI opened at C$46.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78. Northland Power Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$50.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

