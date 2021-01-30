Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

NYSE:RRC opened at $9.21 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after buying an additional 4,197,745 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after buying an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 14.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 237,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 5,737.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,013,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 995,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.