Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Extreme Networks, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Extreme Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,861 shares of company stock worth $1,277,963. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

