Qcash Achieves Market Cap of $71.34 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.34 million and approximately $757.67 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048485 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131247 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00263034 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066112 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00064858 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,389.93 or 0.91912646 BTC.
About Qcash
Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn. The Reddit community for Qcash is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Buying and Selling Qcash
Qcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.