Qcash Achieves Market Cap of $71.34 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.34 million and approximately $757.67 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00263034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00064858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,389.93 or 0.91912646 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn. The Reddit community for Qcash is https://reddit.com/