QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Sells $487,169.34 in Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QTS stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,972,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after purchasing an additional 190,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 69,023 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTS. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

