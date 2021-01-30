Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Sidoti started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $10.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.13. 56,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,655. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $283.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.