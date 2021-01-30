Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 250.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 186,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $129.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

