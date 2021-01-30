QV Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,637.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

