RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Up 5.2%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.35. 446,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 760,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on RADA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $444.24 million, a P/E ratio of 169.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

