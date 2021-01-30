RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.40

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $10.40. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 8,227 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

