Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.8% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

