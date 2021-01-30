Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,697,000 after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 360,888 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.82. 457,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

