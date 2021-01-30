RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given a €530.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €499.00 ($587.06).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) stock opened at €793.50 ($933.53) on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €752.19 and its 200-day moving average is €655.39.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

