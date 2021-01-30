Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.61. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.10 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$435.69.

TSE:CP opened at C$429.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$445.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$412.20. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$482.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The stock has a market cap of C$57.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

