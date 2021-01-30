Raymond James Cuts Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $169.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $172.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $159.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.15. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,886,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.