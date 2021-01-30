Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TCYSF opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. Tecsys has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

