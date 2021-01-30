Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point raised their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

