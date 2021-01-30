Raymond James Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $27.50

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.03.

BLMN opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

