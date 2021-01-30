Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,757 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,697,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 152,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

