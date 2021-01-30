RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.37

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.37 and traded as high as $91.10. RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) shares last traded at $91.10, with a volume of 256,154 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The firm has a market cap of £346.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.37.

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) Company Profile (LON:RDI)

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

