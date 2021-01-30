Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.63.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock opened at C$16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.74 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.00.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total transaction of C$75,990.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,784,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,859,203.60. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $852,015 over the last quarter.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

