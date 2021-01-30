Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Trading 16% Higher

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s share price traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.32. 4,898,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,610,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

