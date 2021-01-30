Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Issues Earnings Results

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Shares of RRBI stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $341.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 1,194 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $59,616.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,575.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,465,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,194 shares of company stock valued at $262,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

