Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ REED opened at $0.82 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. The company had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REED. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Reed’s by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 369,339 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reed’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Reed’s by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Reed’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. 21.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

