Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

