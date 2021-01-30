Regent Investment Management LLC Has $405,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $117.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average is $108.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

