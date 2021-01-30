Regent Investment Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000.

SCHX opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

