Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,174.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 250,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 239,746 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $111.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

