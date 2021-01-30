Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

