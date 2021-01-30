Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 117,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 733,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 411,937 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

