Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) (CVE:REG) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) (CVE:REG) rose 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 217,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 203,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of C$92.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.17.

About Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) (CVE:REG)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru.

